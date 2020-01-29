Man arrested for abducting and raping woman

Italy GDP up 0.5% this yr, lowest in EU - IMF
29 Gennaio 2020
Cagliari, January 28 - A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of abducting and raping a 50-year-old woman in the historic centre of Cagliari on Sardinia on January 20, police said Wednesday. The man allegedly kidnapped the woman, shut her up in an apartment in the Sardinian capital, beat her and raped her, police said. He has been charged with abduction, robbery, sexual violence and bodily harm. Over the last week or so, police said they had been able to reconstruct what happened. Further details will be provided at a press conference later Wednesday.
