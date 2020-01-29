9 religious probed for 'abusing minors'

Prato, January 29 - Nine members of an Italian religious community near Prato suppressed by the Vatican in December have been placed under investigation on suspicion of sexually abusing minors, Tuscan daily La Nazione reported Wednesday. Five priests, a friar and three other religious have been placed under investigation, the daily said. They belong to the ex-community Disciples of the Annunciation. It was dissolved after a canonical visit by Vatican officials in December. The alleged victims are two brothers, who were minors at the time the alleged offences occurred. They had been placed with the community by their parents. The reported the abuse to police years after it allegedly happened, La Nazione said. The bishop of Prato, Giovanni Nerbini, also reported the case to police in December. "Our first duty is to the truth," Nerbini said. The Vatican suppressed the community for "serious shortcomings" regarding the religious life. Among those probed is Father Giglio Gilioli, the founder of the former community. Prato prosecutors are investigating on suspicion of sexual violence on minors and group sexual violence, judicial sources said.