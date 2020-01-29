Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 12:13

Rome
Italy GDP up 0.5% this yr, lowest in EU - IMF

Berlin
2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

Cagliari
Man arrested for abducting and raping woman

Prato
9 religious probed for 'abusing minors'

Rome
China virus: Repatriations ASAP says foreign min

Rome
Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Bologna
Facebook removes Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt video

Vibo Valentia
Man in molotov attack on bank that refused to open account

Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Turin
Soccer: Buffon says may carry on on 42nd birthday

Serie C
Bari calcio, Costa: «Da ora per noi ogni gara è una finale»

TarantoLa denuncia
Taranto, ArcelorMittal, fatture non pagate: aziende dell'indotto domani in assemblea

Materala scoperta
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

FoggiaLa segnalazione
Foggia, allarme bomba, evacuato il Tribunale

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, tifosi investiti: domenica gare Vultur Rionero e Mefli a porte chiuse

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

BariL'incidente a Japigia
Bari, investe con l'auto un motociclista in via Caldarola e fugge: beccato dalla polizia

BatIl processo
Mafia, chiesti 16 anni a pregiudicato per 2 tentati omicidi nel Nord Barese

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

Prato

9 religious probed for 'abusing minors'

At community dissolved by Vatican in December

Prato, January 29 - Nine members of an Italian religious community near Prato suppressed by the Vatican in December have been placed under investigation on suspicion of sexually abusing minors, Tuscan daily La Nazione reported Wednesday. Five priests, a friar and three other religious have been placed under investigation, the daily said. They belong to the ex-community Disciples of the Annunciation. It was dissolved after a canonical visit by Vatican officials in December. The alleged victims are two brothers, who were minors at the time the alleged offences occurred. They had been placed with the community by their parents. The reported the abuse to police years after it allegedly happened, La Nazione said. The bishop of Prato, Giovanni Nerbini, also reported the case to police in December. "Our first duty is to the truth," Nerbini said. The Vatican suppressed the community for "serious shortcomings" regarding the religious life. Among those probed is Father Giglio Gilioli, the founder of the former community. Prato prosecutors are investigating on suspicion of sexual violence on minors and group sexual violence, judicial sources said.

