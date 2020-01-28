Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 20:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
China virus: Repatriations ASAP says foreign min

China virus: Repatriations ASAP says foreign min

 
Rome
Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

 
Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

 
Bologna
Facebook removes Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt video

Facebook removes Salvini 'pusher' doorbell stunt video

 
Vibo Valentia
Man in molotov attack on bank that refused to open account

Man in molotov attack on bank that refused to open account

 
Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

 
Turin
Soccer: Buffon says may carry on on 42nd birthday

Soccer: Buffon says may carry on on 42nd birthday

 
Cagliari
Burglars who brutally beat pensioner took selfies

Burglars who brutally beat pensioner took selfies

 
Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

 
Rome
10 risk trial in Rome stadium case

10 risk trial in Rome stadium case

 
Rome
Libya: Ceasefire breaches concerning says Di Maio

Libya: Ceasefire breaches concerning says Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Costa: «Da ora per noi ogni gara è una finale»

Bari calcio, Costa: «Da ora per noi ogni gara è una finale»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoArte
Mottola, la bellezza delle chiese rupestri: ecco le «Grotte di Dio»

Mottola, la bellezza delle chiese rupestri: ecco le «Grotte di Dio»

 
BariLe dichiarazioni
Palagiustizia Bari, Bonafede: «In 6 mesi da tendopoli a palazzo di 10 piani»

Palagiustizia Bari, Bonafede: «In 6 mesi da tendopoli a palazzo di 10 piani»

 
FoggiaIl caso
Attentati a Foggia, sequestrate 6 bombe carta e munizioni: arrestata intera famiglia

Attentati a Foggia, sequestrate 6 bombe carta e munizioni: arrestata intera famiglia

 
BatIl processo
Mafia, chiesti 16 anni a pregiudicato per 2 tentati omicidi nel Nord Barese

Mafia, chiesti 16 anni a pregiudicato per 2 tentati omicidi nel Nord Barese

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, adescano un 70enne e gli rubano i soldi: denunciate 2 donne

Potenza, adescano un 70enne e gli rubano i soldi: denunciate 2 donne

 
HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Morbillo, in Salento due casi al giorno, coinvolti adulti e bimbi: anche figli di «no vax»

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino a scuola a Ostuni

Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino scuola a Ostuni

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 

i più letti

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

Rome

Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

Boosting core business says Profumo

Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

Rome, January 28 - Italian aerospace giant Leonardo on Tuesday bought the Swiss Kopter Group from multinational Lynwood for 185 million dollars, the Italian group said in a statement. Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said the company was consolidating its core business with the deal.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati