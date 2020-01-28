Leonardo buys Kopter from Lynwood (2)

China virus: Repatriations ASAP says foreign min
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale
Rome
28 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 28 - Italian aerospace giant Leonardo on Tuesday bought the Swiss Kopter Group from multinational Lynwood for 185 million dollars, the Italian group said in a statement. Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said the company was consolidating its core business with the deal.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su