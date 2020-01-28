China virus: Repatriations ASAP says foreign min

Rome, January 28 - The head of the foreign ministry's Chinese coronavirus crisis unit Stefano Verrecchia said Tuesday Italians living in Wuhan would be voluntarily repatriated as soon as possible. "There are procedures which must be implemented and do not wholly depend on us but we are doing our utmost to (carry them out) as soon as possible", he said. Verrecchia told Italian TV that "we have opted to organise an air transfer" in collaboration with other European countries that are in the same situation. The foreign ministry had decided to bring Italians caught in China amid the coronavirus outbreak out of the Asian country by air, he said. The ministry ruled out bringing them out by land, which would entail "rather complex" quarantines, sources said earlier. The idea of an air transfer is being considered with other bodies including Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, where such viruses are treated, the health ministry and the inter-force centre, said the head of the foreign ministry's crisis unit, Stefano Verrecchia. But an air transfer, too, "will be complex", he said. The number of victims from the SARS-like virus has risen to 106. Cases of infection have almost doubled in 24 hours, to 4,515. Several countries have been evacuating their citizens from China. The possible global impact of the virus sent world stock markets tumbling Monday. China recently confirmed that the virus can be spread by human-to-human contact. Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday called for more international cooperation in the fight to contain the virus. The health ministry said Tuesday all flights from China would be directed towards Italian airports with virus checking facilities, specially Rome Fiumicino. Private planes will be sent to Fiumicino, the ministry said in a statement. Federalberghi hotel group chief Bernabò Bocca told ANSA "the fallout on tourism was immediate but we are preparing to count even bigger damages". "It's going to be a very complicated year for the Chinese market". Financial markets steadied Tuesday following a global sell-off fuelled by the new deadly virus outbreak in China that risks impacting the global economy, AFP reported. Europe's main stock markets were up more than 0.5 percent a day after slumping around 2.5 percent. Tokyo extended its losses but Tuesday's drop was less sharp at 0.6 percent. Dollar falls against safehavens such as the yen and Swiss franc were also less sharp, while oil prices recovered. "Calm has descended across global markets after yesterday's sell-off," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, quoted by AFP. Markets remain "open to further falls if it becomes clear that infection is spreading more rapidly, but for now equity markets are entering a process of stabilisation", he added. China on Tuesday urged its citizens to postpone foreign travel to curb a viral outbreak that has killed 106 people, as the first cases of human-to-human contagion were detected abroad. While traders have sought safety, for example buying into gold, oil tanked Monday on expectations that demand in China, the world's top consumer, will be hammered. The outbreak comes during the Lunar New Year break when hundreds of millions of people criss-cross China and spend huge amounts of money. Analysts said there were growing fears the crisis could become as bad as the SARS outbreak that rocked markets and the global economy 17 years ago. The VIX "fear" index, which measures market volatility, soared by one quarter Monday to the highest level since October, when investors were worried about China-US trade talks. The crisis comes just as the world economy was showing signs of stability after a long-running growth slowdown. "Given that China has rapidly increased its role in the global supply chains, the market continues to price in the worst case, negative growth shock scenarios," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes, quoted by AFP. "For the most part, traders are flying blind, knowing nothing about the actual implications of (the virus) for global growth," he said, adding "there remains a growing sense in the market that contagion levels could get worse before they get better".