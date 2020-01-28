Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Milan, January 28 - Shares in Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled motorway group, surged 6.3% on Tuesday on rumours its highway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) won't have its concession stripped after the 2018 Genoa bridge disaster that killed 43 people. Until now the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had insisted ASPI was to blame for the disaster due to alleged lack of maintenance, and it would lose its concession. But the M5S's Giancarlo Cancelleri, deputy transport and infrastructure minister, appeared to say Tuesday the revocation might not happen after all. "For us it should be stripped but it may happen to keep it," he told Italian radio. "I'm pushing to get the license revoked but conviction doesn't count much". However, he later stressed "there is no doubt in the M5S, we're in favour of the revocation". The M5S's main coalition partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), has said ASPI should keep the concession.