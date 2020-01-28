Man in molotov attack on bank that refused to open account

Vibo Valentia, January 28 - A 42-year-old unemployed man threw a molotov cocktail against a bank in this Calabrian town Tuesday after it reportedly refused to open a bank account for him. The entrance to the branch of the Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) was slightly damaged. An employee was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The man turned himself in to police. He may be arrested, they said.