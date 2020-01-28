Soccer: Buffon says may carry on on 42nd birthday

Turin, January 28 - Gianluigi Buffon said as he turned 42 Tuesday that he might carry on as Juve's back-up keeper if a self-assessment in the spring turns out OK. "For the future I'm ready and open to all ideas," he said. "Let's see who I get to March/April". "The important thing," he told Sky Sport, "is to remain always balanced and coherent with what I'm doing. "If what I'm doing is still at a high level, as I think it still is, it's something that gies me satisfaction. "Unless there is the collapse that everyone has been hoping for for 10 years, we'll carry on. "Otherwise we'll stop, there won't be a problem". Buffon signed a one-year contract last June sealing his return to Juventus after a year at Paris Saint Germain. The Italy great was thus given a chance to beat the Serie A appearances record of AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini played 647 games in the Italian top flight while Buffon was on 640. The 41-year-old Buffon did not renew his contract with PSG after a season with the French club following 17 years in Turin with Juve. The 2006 World Cup winner is acting as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny. But there is a clause in his contract guaranteeing him at least eight games, to make sure he beats Maldini's record.