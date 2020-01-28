Burglars who brutally beat pensioner took selfies

Cagliari, January 28 - Two burglars who tied up and brutally beat a 78-year-old pensioner before robbing his home in Sardinia in October took numerous selfies inside the property, police said Tuesday. The selfies of the burglars wearing ski masks and gloves helped police nail down charges against the pair, prosecutors said. The victim, Pinuccio Uccheddu, was treated in hospital after the robbery in southwest Sardinia. The burglars, Gian Marco Garau from Nuxis and Mirko Manca from Villaperuccio, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and robbery and remanded in custody. A third member of the gang, a 17-year-old minor who cannot be named because of his age, has been sent to a home.