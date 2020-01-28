10 risk trial in Rome stadium case

Rome, January 28 - Ten people risk trial in a graft case involving Roma's new stadium, prosecutors said after winding up a collateral probe Tuesday. Among those facing possible indictments are: the president of the Rome city assembly, Marcello De Vito; lawyer Camillo Mezzacapo, already on trial for another corruption case; constrcution businessmen Pierluigi and Claudio Toti, Giuseppe Statuto and Luca Parnasi, who is also already on trial in the main branch of the case. Prosecutors say kickbacks were paid in the case. The stadium project, which envisages major leisure and entertainment facilities, was recently approved after being downsized.