China virus: Air transfer of Italians mooted

Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 16:17

Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Rome
10 risk trial in Rome stadium case

Rome
Libya: Ceasefire breaches concerning says Di Maio

Milan
18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Milan
18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Milan
Soccer: Inter announce Eriksen

Benevento
Kobe Bryant 'learned to play in Italy' - Mattarella

Rome
Soccer: Lautaro gets 2-match ban, will miss derby

Brescia
Man, 28, arrested in murder of Brescia woman

Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

Rome
Spread falls to 138

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

TarantoIl caso
Manduria, anziano pestato a morte: messa alla prova per altri 11 minori

BatIl processo
Mafia, chiesti 16 anni a pregiudicato per 2 tentati omicidi nel Nord Barese

BariLa storia
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, adescano un 70enne e gli rubano i soldi: denunciate 2 donne

FoggiaOperazione dei Cc
Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Morbillo, in Salento due casi al giorno, coinvolti adulti e bimbi: anche figli di «no vax»

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino a scuola a Ostuni

MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Rome

China virus: Air transfer of Italians mooted

'Will be complex' says head of crisis unit

Rome, January 28 - The foreign ministry is mulling bringing Italians caught in China amid the coronavirus outbreak out of the Asian country by air, sources said Tuesday. The ministry has now ruled out bringing them out by land, which would entail "rather complex" quarantines, sources said. The idea of an air transfer is being considered with other bodies including Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, where such viruses are treated, the health ministry and the inter-force centre, said the head of the foreign ministry's crisis unit, Stefano Verrecchia. But an air transfer, too, "will be complex", he said. The number of victims from the SARS-like virus has risen to 106. Cases of infection have almost doubled in 24 hours, to 4,515. Several countries have been evacuating their citizens from China. The possible global impact of the virus sent world stock markets tumbling Monday. China recently confirmed that the virus can be spread by human-to-human contact.

