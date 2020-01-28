China virus: Air transfer of Italians mooted

Rome, January 28 - The foreign ministry is mulling bringing Italians caught in China amid the coronavirus outbreak out of the Asian country by air, sources said Tuesday. The ministry has now ruled out bringing them out by land, which would entail "rather complex" quarantines, sources said. The idea of an air transfer is being considered with other bodies including Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, where such viruses are treated, the health ministry and the inter-force centre, said the head of the foreign ministry's crisis unit, Stefano Verrecchia. But an air transfer, too, "will be complex", he said. The number of victims from the SARS-like virus has risen to 106. Cases of infection have almost doubled in 24 hours, to 4,515. Several countries have been evacuating their citizens from China. The possible global impact of the virus sent world stock markets tumbling Monday. China recently confirmed that the virus can be spread by human-to-human contact.