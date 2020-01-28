Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 16:17

Milan
Atlantia stock surges on rumours license won't be stripped

Rome
10 risk trial in Rome stadium case

Rome
Libya: Ceasefire breaches concerning says Di Maio

Milan
18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Milan
18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Milan
Soccer: Inter announce Eriksen

Benevento
Kobe Bryant 'learned to play in Italy' - Mattarella

Rome
Soccer: Lautaro gets 2-match ban, will miss derby

Brescia
Man, 28, arrested in murder of Brescia woman

Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

Rome
Spread falls to 138

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

TarantoIl caso
Manduria, anziano pestato a morte: messa alla prova per altri 11 minori

BatIl processo
Mafia, chiesti 16 anni a pregiudicato per 2 tentati omicidi nel Nord Barese

BariLa storia
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, adescano un 70enne e gli rubano i soldi: denunciate 2 donne

FoggiaOperazione dei Cc
Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino a scuola a Ostuni

MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Rome

Libya: Ceasefire breaches concerning says Di Maio

Talks to German, Austrian FMs, 'restore dialogue'

Rome, January 28 - Breaches in Libya's shaky ceasefire are concerning, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. Di Maio voiced "deep concern" for the breaches, sources said, in phone conversations Tuesday with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and Austrian one Alexander Schallenberg. He reiterated Italy's commitment to pushing the sides to restore and respect the truce and return to dialogue, starting with the upcoming meeting of the joint military committee. Libya's unity government said Tuesday it had shot down an Emirati-supplied drone operated by forces led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Misrata in western Libya. The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said its "anti-aircraft defences" had shot down the drone east of Misrata, Libya's third largest city. That came days after the United Nations slammed "continued blatant violations" of a 2011 arms embargo, despite world leaders committing in mid-January to upholding the blockade. The GNA on Tuesday posted images on Facebook showing what appeared to be a Chinese-made Wing Loong drone. Experts say Haftar has procured a number of the aircraft from his main backer, the United Arab Emirates. Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, launched an offensive in April to seize the capital Tripoli, in the country's northwest, from the GNA. His advance stalled on the edge of the capital, but in early January he captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte. On Sunday his forces clashed with those of the GNA in the Abu Grein region, on the road west from Sirte towards Misrata, the hometown of many of the forces backing the GNA. The advanced UAE-supplied drones have given Haftar an advantage in the skies. Turkey has supplied the GNA with Bayraktar drones, but they have proven less sophisticated and prone to being shot down by Haftar's forces. On Sunday, Germany's foreign ministry echoed UN concerns over arms flowing to Libya, citing "a series of unconfirmed but credible reports of embargo violations on both sides". That comes despite a January 12 ceasefire announced by Haftar backer Moscow and pro-GNA Ankara. Each side has repeatedly accused the other of violations.

