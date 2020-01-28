Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 16:17

Milan
Rome
Rome
Milan
Milan
Milan
Benevento
Rome
Brescia
Turin
Rome
23ma Giornata serie C
Milan

18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Fraud worth over 160 mn euros, 32 mn in assets seized

18 'Ndrangheta arrests for tax fraud in Milan

Milan, January 28 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 18 people on suspicion of tax fraud linked to a chapter of the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia which has been bedded down in Lombardy for many years. The arrests were made by some 300 tax police in Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio, Val d'Aosta and Calabria. Police seized some 32 million euros in assets. The tax fraud amounted to over 160 million euros, police said. In a wiretap in the probe, police overheard one of the bosses saying the gang could make some four million euros a year from waste trafficking and disposal.

