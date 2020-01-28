Soccer: Inter announce Eriksen

Milan, January 28 - Inter Milan on Tuesday officially announced the arrival of Christian Eriksen from Spurs. Eriksen replied "of course" when asked if he was happy to have moved from London to Milan on Monday. Hundreds of Inter fans greeted the 27-year-old Denmark attacking midfielder as he took his medical and prepared to sign a 10-million-a-year deal that will keep him at the Mezza till 2024. Eriksen was announced as a Nerazzurri player after passing the medical. Spurs were said to want 20 million euros for him, but Inter were unwilling to go over 15 million. Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013. He played 225 times for the London club, and scored 51 goals for them. Eriksen has 95 Denmark caps, and 31 goals for his country. He was a Denmark star at the last World Cup. Inter Milan have also signed former England wingback Ashley Young from Manchester United. The 34-year-old arrived in Milan for a medical earlier this month. The former Aston Villa winger started for the Nerazzurri in a 1-1 draw with Cagliari Sunday as a key boost to its midfield, which is lacking cover from the bench. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Young signed for the Red Devils for 19 million pounds in 2011. Inter was said to have a contract ready for him until 2021. Young played over 250 times for United. Man U's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been playing Brandon Williams or Luke Shaw in his place, leading to the decision not to renew his contract. At the Meazza, Young rejoined former Old Trafford clubmates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Young played 39 times for England between 2007 and 2018. He played his last match for his country in July 2018. Nigeria winger Victor Moses also joined Inter from Chelsea after completing a loan spell at Fenerbahçe. Moses, 29, who won the last of his 38 Nigeria caps at the World Cup in 2018, has joined Antonio Conte's men on a loan with a 10 million euro buy-out clause, persons familiar with the deal told ANSA. Moses won the League in 2017 and FA Cup in 2018 with Conte at Chelsea. Moses, who has scored 20 goals for his country, previously played for Crystal Palace, Wigan, Stoke City, Liverpool and West Ham.