Man, 28, arrested in murder of Brescia woman

28 Gennaio 2020
Brescia, January 28 - A 28-year-old Italian man was arrested overnight on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in a public park near Brescia on Monday. Andrea Pavarini is suspected of killing 39-year-old Francesca Fantoni, police said. He has not confessed to the crime, they said. The murder took place at Bedizzole. The results of an autopsy are not yet out.
