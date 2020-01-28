Culture is answer to hate, intolerance - Mattarella

Benevento, January 28 - Culture can provide an answer to hate and intolerance, President Sergio Mattarella said at the inauguration of he academic year at the University of Sannio on Tuesday. "In reference to the pseudo-culture of hatred and intolerance the answer is here, in this university and other universities," he said. "At a time when the world is full of uncertainties that often renew themselves and are now alarming, the response to these distortions lies in culture and the messages that our universities are able to give". Italy has seen a recent surge in anti-Semitic and race hate incidents.