Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 13:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Rome
Spread falls to 138

Spread falls to 138

 
Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Benevento
Culture is answer to hate, intolerance - Mattarella

Culture is answer to hate, intolerance - Mattarella

 
Turin
Over 1,000 genes implicated in autism

Over 1,000 genes implicated in autism

 
Ragusa

2 nursery school teachers arrested for hitting kids

 
Rome
Firms growth slows in 2019, only 27,000 more

Firms growth slows in 2019, only 27,000 more

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

 
Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

 
Rome
Northeast leads growth, GDP up 1.4% in 2019

Northeast leads growth, GDP up 1.4% in 2019

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, stabilizzati 49 precari all'ospedale San Carlo

Potenza, stabilizzati 49 precari all'ospedale San Carlo

 
FoggiaOperazione dei Cc
Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

 
TarantoOperazione Gdf
Massafra, sequestrata maxi discarica: 24mila tonnellate di di scarti di marmo e fanghi

Massafra, sequestrata maxi discarica: 24mila tonnellate di di scarti di marmo e fanghi

 
BariLo stop nel 2013
Molfetta, dopo 6 anni e un processo con 28 assoluzioni, riprendono i lavori al Porto

Molfetta, dopo 6 anni e un processo con 28 assoluzioni, riprendono i lavori al Porto

 
HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Morbillo, in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due sono figli di «no vax»

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino a scuola a Ostuni

Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino scuola a Ostuni

 
BatL'accusa
«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 

i più letti

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Rome

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

2 rescues in 12 hours, 500 in all awaiting safe port

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

Rome, January 28 - Spanish NGO run rescue ship Open Arms has rescued 158 migrants at sea in two separate operations in less than 12 hours, it said Tuesday. On Monday night 56 people were picked up in international waters, it said. A further 102 were rescued off the Libyan coast on Tuesday morning. "On board the Open Arms there are now 158 shipwrecked people saved from a likely death," it said in a tweet. "We are the only humanitarians ship in the area," it said. Almost 500 people are now seeking a safe port, Open Arms said. It was referring also to migrants rescued in the last few days by two other NGO-run rescue ships, the Ocean Viking and the Alan Kurdi. On Tuesday the Ocean Viking, with 100 aboard, was assigned Taranto in Puglia as a safe port. Most migrants trying to make it to Italy set off from wartorn Libya. The renewal of an accord with the Libyan coast guard to pull back migrants to its shores is threatened by the ongoing conflict. Human rights groups have described conditions in many Libyan migrant detention centres as resembling concentration camps.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati