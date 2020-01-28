Firms growth slows in 2019, only 27,000 more

Rome, January 28 - The growth in new firms in Italy slowed in 2019 with just 27,000 more, Unioncamere said Tuesday. Some 353,052 new businesses opened in Italy in 2019, around 5,000 more than the previous year. But some 326,423 shut down in 2019, about 10,000 more than 2018. The net growth at the end of the year was therefore 26,629 firms more, the lowest rise in the last five years. As of the end of December 2019, the overall stock of existing forms amounted to 6,091,971 units, the association of chambers of commerce said. Italy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession.