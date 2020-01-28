2 nursery school teachers arrested for hitting kids

Ragusa, January 28 - Two nursery school teachers were arrested near Ragusa Tuesday for hitting children. The women were taken into custody for mistreating their charges at Vittoria. Prosecutors say they insulted, humiliated, pushed, pulled and shoved and struck defenceless children. The pair were placed under house arrest. The mistreatment and abuse was allegedly caught on security cameras which police set up after hearing parents' complaints. The women are aged 59 and 54. Police said the video footage shows "gratuitous and unprecedented physical and verbal violence on children". The probe, prosecutors said, "attests to the commitment and attention towards the weakest, in particular children, often silent victims of ignoble crimes committed by adults, which risk marking irremediably the psychological and physical development of those who will be the adults of tomorrow".