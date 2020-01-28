Martedì 28 Gennaio 2020 | 13:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Rome
Spread falls to 138

Spread falls to 138

 
Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Benevento
Culture is answer to hate, intolerance - Mattarella

Culture is answer to hate, intolerance - Mattarella

 
Turin
Over 1,000 genes implicated in autism

Over 1,000 genes implicated in autism

 
Ragusa

2 nursery school teachers arrested for hitting kids

 
Rome
Firms growth slows in 2019, only 27,000 more

Firms growth slows in 2019, only 27,000 more

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

 
Turin
'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

 
Rome
Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

Open Arms rescues 158 migrants at sea

 
Rome
Northeast leads growth, GDP up 1.4% in 2019

Northeast leads growth, GDP up 1.4% in 2019

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, stabilizzati 49 precari all'ospedale San Carlo

Potenza, stabilizzati 49 precari all'ospedale San Carlo

 
FoggiaOperazione dei Cc
Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

Foggia, nel casale bunker 7 chili di droga e 6 bombe artigianali: 4 arresti

 
TarantoOperazione Gdf
Massafra, sequestrata maxi discarica: 24mila tonnellate di di scarti di marmo e fanghi

Massafra, sequestrata maxi discarica: 24mila tonnellate di di scarti di marmo e fanghi

 
BariLo stop nel 2013
Molfetta, dopo 6 anni e un processo con 28 assoluzioni, riprendono i lavori al Porto

Molfetta, dopo 6 anni e un processo con 28 assoluzioni, riprendono i lavori al Porto

 
HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Morbillo, in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due sono figli di «no vax»

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino a scuola a Ostuni

Droga, tre arresti nel Brindisino: preso 18enne vicino scuola a Ostuni

 
BatL'accusa
«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

«Mio fratello pestato in cella»: la denuncia della sorella dell'andriese Filippo Griner

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 

i più letti

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

Kobe Bryant, ecco cosa resta dell'elicottero dopo lo schianto

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

Via libera al tunnel dell’Irpinia per unire Bari con Napoli

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Turin

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

Spate of anti-Semitic, racist incidents around Shoah Memory Day

'Die dirty Jew' scrawled on woman's home in Turin

Turin, January 28 - The words "die dirty Jew" were found scrawled Monday night outside the home of a woman in Turin. The woman, of Jewish origin, is the daughter of a courier for the partisans in WWII. The woman, Maria, said "it is a terrible message, especially on Holocaust Memorial Day". "These are old terms, passe', but ones which still hurt". She has filed a complaint to the local police. DIGOS security police are investigating. The local chapter of partisan association ANPI will hold a meeting at the women's apartment block in a sign of solidarity on Tuesday. There have been several episodes of anti-semitic and race hate in Italy recently. Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on Friday morning on a door of the son of a well-known Holocaust survivor in the northwestern town of Mondovì near Cuneo, not far from Turin. "Juden hier" (Jews are here), which was written in German cities during Nazism, appeared overnight on the door of Aldo Rolfi, son of Lidia, an Italian partisan fighter who was deported to the Ravensbruck concentration camp in 1944 and became a powerful voice denouncing the horror endured by Jews there after the war. The woman lived in the Mondovì home until her death in 1996. The road where the house is located has been named after her. An apparent increase in cases of anti-Semitism and hate has caused concern from many quarters. On Monday, Holocaust remembrance day, President Sergio Mattarella said the memory of the Holocaust should be a "constant warning" and accounts of Fascist crimes should not be watered down. Milan Mayor Beppe Sala put up on his door the words "Antifa hier" (Antifascists live here) in solidarity with the Mondovì case. On Sunday night, also, a bar run by an Italo-Moroccan woman near Brescia was broken into by intruders who scrawled an inverted swastika and "ni**er whore" on the floor. The incident happened at Rezzato. The woman found a broken window and the graffiti. Police are investigating. "I don't know if I'll reopen the bar," the owner, Madiha Khtibari, told ANSA. "Now I'm frightened and upset. I'm struck by the fact that none of the nearby flats heard the noise and reported it. For now, the bar is temporarily closed. "I often got insistent comments from clients and also verbal threats. That's why I always preferred to be accompanied when I was opening or closing the bar".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati