Northeast leads growth, GDP up 1.4% in 2019

Rome, January 28 - Italy's northeast is leading Italy's hoped-for return to less-than-anaemic growth with GDP rising 1.4% there last year, ISTAT said Tuesday. Growth was 0.7% in the northwest, the stats agency said. It was also 0.7% in central Italy. In the poorer south growth was just 0.3%. Average national growth last year was 0.8%, ISTAT said. Per capita GDP "sees the northwest at the top of the standings," ISTAT said. This was more than 36,000 euros a head. It was almost double that in the south, around 19,000 euros, the stats agency said.