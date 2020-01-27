Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 19:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

 
Rome
Cabinet sets March 29 for referendum on MP cut - sources

Cabinet sets March 29 for referendum on MP cut - sources

 
Rome
Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

 
Varese
Doctor gets life for 12 ER murders

Doctor gets life for 12 ER murders

 
Rome
Boccia among partners in new media group

Boccia among partners in new media group

 
Rome
Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

 
Tivoli
11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

 
Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

 
Milan
Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

 
Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

 
Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaregione basilicata
Potenza, manca il numero legale, sciolta riunione del consiglio regionale

Potenza, manca il numero legale, sciolta riunione del consiglio regionale

 
FoggiaL'intervento
San Severo, riprende la raccolta rifuti dopo l'incendio dei mezzi della Buttol

San Severo, riprende la raccolta rifuti dopo l'incendio dei mezzi della Buttol

 
HomeIl giallo
Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

 
TarantoIl caso
Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

 
BrindisiIl salvataggio
Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 
LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

 
BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

 

i più letti

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 25 mezzi azienda raccolta. Domani comitato di sicurezza

Rome

China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

Health min info line boosted

China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

Rome, January 27 - The Italian foreign ministry has drawn up plans to possibly evacuate Italians from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the deadly new SARS-like coronavirus virus was discovered. The ministry was said to be thinking of an 'airlift' from China to Italy, but Chinese authorisation would be needed. Another hypothesis currently being studied is to bring them out by land, on the condition that they will then agree to remain under observation for a 14 day quarantine in a Chinese hospital in a safe region, sources said. There are at present some 50 Italians in Wuhan, and in the surrounding Hubei region. The Italian embassy in Beijing, liaising with the foreign ministry's crisis unit, is in contact with all of them and is up to date on their plans. An Italian health ministry info line on the virus was boosted on Monday with more information on the mystery bug and how to avoid getting it. Callers to the 1500 number will be given info in Italian, English and Chinese. Italy, like other countries, has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary trips to China amid fears over the virus's rapid spread. The respiratory virus has infected thousands and killed 81 since it was discovered in Wuhan last December. The Chinese government has sealed off Wuhan and neighbouring cities, effectively trapping tens of millions of people - including thousands of foreigners - in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Its ability to spread appears to be "getting stronger" though it is "not as powerful as SARS", top Chinese health officials said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati