Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 19:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)

 
Rome
Cabinet sets March 29 for referendum on MP cut - sources

Cabinet sets March 29 for referendum on MP cut - sources

 
Rome
Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

 
Varese
Doctor gets life for 12 ER murders

Doctor gets life for 12 ER murders

 
Rome
Boccia among partners in new media group

Boccia among partners in new media group

 
Rome
Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

 
Tivoli
11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

 
Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

 
Milan
Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

 
Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

 
Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzaregione basilicata
Potenza, manca il numero legale, sciolta riunione del consiglio regionale

Potenza, manca il numero legale, sciolta riunione del consiglio regionale

 
FoggiaL'intervento
San Severo, riprende la raccolta rifuti dopo l'incendio dei mezzi della Buttol

San Severo, riprende la raccolta rifuti dopo l'incendio dei mezzi della Buttol

 
HomeIl giallo
Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

 
TarantoIl caso
Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

 
BrindisiIl salvataggio
Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 
LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

 
BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

 

i più letti

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 25 mezzi azienda raccolta. Domani comitato di sicurezza

Rome

Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Basketball great spent early school years in Bel Paese

Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Rome, January 27 - Italy on Monday mourned adopted son Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend who has died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Bryant did a lot of his growing up in Italy spending the ages of six to 13 at Italian schools as his father played in the Italian basketball league. In Rieti, his first Italian stop, basketball fans said "all the hearts of Rieti people are stopping in these minutes, because there is a chill in our souls and choked-back tears, and we remember all the games of his dad Joe". In Reggio Calabria, where Joe moved to next, locals recalled Bryant as "already a phenomenon at the age of nine". A Parma opponent playing against his youth team famously asked "how can you stop him? Hit him?" The home of another of Bryan's youth teams, Reggio Emilia, said it would name a square after him. "He was one of us: here, and in the small courts around the city, he improvised challenges with athletes much bigger than him, with school mates. His smile, his love for basketball entered into our hearts, and a bit of Reggio Emilia entered him forever, as he told us when he came back a few years ago to our city, which he called home," said Mayor Luca Vecchi. "Rest in peace Kobe, Reggio Emilia won't forget you". Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora recalled Bryant as an "immense champion, a positive symbol, a great man". "His tragic death leaves everyone without words," he said. "The NBA star started shooting his first hoops in Italy, when he was a little boy, when his father played in our basketball championship". AS Roma soccer legend Francesco Totti said "I salute a great man and a great player, whom I had the pleasure to meet". Bryant often came to Italy to see old friends. He also gave his two daughters Italian names, including Gianna Maria, the 13-year-old who died with him in the copter crash. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said "rest in peace legend". Veteran commentator and ex-coach Dan Peterson, the man credited with boosting basketball's popularity in Italy, said "Kobe was very much attached and grateful to Italy. "He always said he learned the fundamentals and playing smarts in Italy. "He always said he was more a foreign and international player than American, and to be very appreciative and grateful to those who taught him how to play".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati