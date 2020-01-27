Cabinet sets March 29 for referendum on MP cut - sources

China virus: Foreign min plans to evacuate Wuhan Italians (13)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT
Rome
27 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 27 - The cabinet has set March 29 for a referendum on cutting the number of Italian MPs from 945 to 600, government sources said Monday. The Constitutional reform referendum was recently given the green light.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su