Boccia among partners in new media group

Rome, January 27 - Confindustria President Vincenzo Boccia is among the partners in Italy's new and biggest integrated communications group, The Blue Print Network. It boasts a turnover of 106 million euros, 540 direct employees, a blanket presence in Italy and an international network spanning 72 countries in five continents. This alliance, a statement said, brings together three leading operators with complementary attitudes in the wider communications market: Pomilio Blumm, Promomedia, and Arti Grafiche Boccia. Focusing on communication, services and products, The Blue Print Network is set to create a new and innovative project that is aimed at businesses, institutions, large communities and consumers, guaranteeing extraordinary competence in understanding social transformations and elaborating messages and actions to be put into play.