Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 17:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Boccia among partners in new media group

Boccia among partners in new media group

 
Rome
Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

 
Tivoli
11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

 
Milan
Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

 
Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

 
Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

 
Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

 
Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

 
Lecco
Letter of St Paul to the Jews ripped up

Letter of St Paul to the Jews ripped up

 
Milan
Chinese footballer, 14, insulted with virus threat

Chinese footballer, 14, insulted with virus threat

 
Brescia
Woman murdered near Brescia

Woman murdered near Brescia

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'allarme
Bari Carbonara, rifiuti in fiamme: c'è pure dell'amianto

Bari Carbonara, rifiuti in fiamme: c'è pure dell'amianto

 
TarantoIl caso
Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

Omicidio in sala giochi: 3 condanne a 30 anni a Taranto

 
FoggiaIl caso
Omicidio boss Raduano, chieste due condanne a 18 anni per agguato a Vieste

Omicidio boss Raduano, chieste due condanne a 18 anni per agguato a Vieste

 
BrindisiIl salvataggio
Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 
PotenzaPost elezioni
Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

 
LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

 
BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

 

i più letti

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 25 mezzi azienda raccolta. Domani comitato di sicurezza

Rome

Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

'A good deal of sun, some rain' says weatherman

Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

Rome, January 27 - The traditionally freezing end of January, normally the coldest part of the year, will be "much milder than usual with a good deal of sun and some rain" this year, weatherman Edoardo Ferrara said Monday. The three days from January 29 to 31 are known as The Days of the Blackbird, from the bird that is a symbol of cold weather. Ferrara said winters had been getting milder due to global warming over the last 10 days.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati