Freezing 'Blackbird Days' to be much milder than usual

Rome
27 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 27 - The traditionally freezing end of January, normally the coldest part of the year, will be "much milder than usual with a good deal of sun and some rain" this year, weatherman Edoardo Ferrara said Monday. The three days from January 29 to 31 are known as The Days of the Blackbird, from the bird that is a symbol of cold weather. Ferrara said winters had been getting milder due to global warming over the last 10 days.
