Tivoli
11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

Milan
Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Lecco
Letter of St Paul to the Jews ripped up

Milan
Chinese footballer, 14, insulted with virus threat

Brescia
Woman murdered near Brescia

Turin
Woman cleared of stabbing partner to death

Rome
Soccer: Inter cut Juve lead to 3

Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDopo una lite
Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

 
BariL'operazione
Bari, trafficante di droga ingerisce 54 ovuli di eroina: arrestato dalla Gdf

Bari, trafficante di droga ingerisce 54 ovuli di eroina: arrestato dalla Gdf

 
FoggiaIl caso
Omicidio boss Raduano, chieste due condanne a 18 anni per agguato a Vieste

Omicidio boss Raduano, chieste due condanne a 18 anni per agguato a Vieste

 
BrindisiIl salvataggio
Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 
PotenzaPost elezioni
Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

 
LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

 
BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

 

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

Milan

Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Denmark star joins from Spurs for 10 mn a yr till 2024

Milan, January 27 - Christian Eriksen replied "of course" when asked if he was happy to have moved from Spurs to Inter Milan on Monday. Hundreds of Inter fans greeted the 27-year-old Denmark attacking midfielder as he took his medical and prepared to sign a 10-million-a-year deal that will keep him at the Mezza till 2024. Eriksen is expected to be announced as a Nerazzurri player after the medical. Spurs were said to want 20 million euros for him, but Inter were unwilling to go over 15 million. Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013. He played 225 times for the London club, and scored 51 goals for them. Eriksen has 95 Denmark caps, and 31 goals for his country. He was a Denmark star at the last World Cup.

