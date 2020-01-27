Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Milan, January 27 - Christian Eriksen replied "of course" when asked if he was happy to have moved from Spurs to Inter Milan on Monday. Hundreds of Inter fans greeted the 27-year-old Denmark attacking midfielder as he took his medical and prepared to sign a 10-million-a-year deal that will keep him at the Mezza till 2024. Eriksen is expected to be announced as a Nerazzurri player after the medical. Spurs were said to want 20 million euros for him, but Inter were unwilling to go over 15 million. Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013. He played 225 times for the London club, and scored 51 goals for them. Eriksen has 95 Denmark caps, and 31 goals for his country. He was a Denmark star at the last World Cup.