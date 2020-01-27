Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Trieste, January 27 - A Georgian citizen held at a refugee processing centre near Trieste whose suspected police-brutality death in hospital last week aroused EU concern did not in fact die from a beating, the detainee guarantor's medical examiner and coroner Lorenzo Cociani confirmed to ANSA Monday. A European Commission spokesperson told ANSA Thursday the EC trusted Italy to investigate the death of Georgian citizen Vakhtang Enukidze in a refugee repatriation centre at Gradisca near Gorizia. Enukidze, 38, died on January 18, allegedly after being beaten up by 10 agents, according to fellow migrants who said they witnessed the beating. Some sources have said the witnesses were expelled from Italy. Authorities have denied comparisons to the case of Stefano Cucchi, a Roman draughtsman who died in custody after a police beating in 2009, having been picked up on a minor drugs beef. Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said such comparisons were "offensive". He said the affair had yet to be cleared up. The Cucchi case recently ended with convictions after long years of cover-ups.