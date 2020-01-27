Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 16:16

Tivoli
11 arrested for pushing drugs nr Hadrian's Villa at Tivoli

Milan
Soccer: Eriksen says happy to be at Inter

Trieste
Georgian migrant didn't die from beating - doc

Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Lecco
Letter of St Paul to the Jews ripped up

Milan
Chinese footballer, 14, insulted with virus threat

Brescia
Woman murdered near Brescia

Turin
Woman cleared of stabbing partner to death

Rome
Soccer: Inter cut Juve lead to 3

Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDopo una lite
Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

BariL'operazione
Bari, trafficante di droga ingerisce 54 ovuli di eroina: arrestato dalla Gdf

FoggiaIl caso
Omicidio boss Raduano, chieste due condanne a 18 anni per agguato a Vieste

BrindisiIl salvataggio
Brindisi, cucciolo di foca spiaggiato a Torre San Gennaro: ha bisogno di cure

MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

PotenzaPost elezioni
Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Naples

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Other three suspended for one year

Naples, January 27 - Five Carabinieri police officers were placed under house arrest Monday and three others were suspended for one year on charges of corruption, omission in official documents and revealing secrets. The investigation, coordinated by the DDA anti-mafia unit, were carried out by Carabinieri from Castello di Cisterna near Naples. Warrants for house arrest were served on Carabinieri Michele Mancuso, Angelo Pelliccia, Raffaele Martucci, Vincenzo Palmisano and Corrado Puzzo. Also placed under house arrest was the former chair of the town council at Sant'Antimo near Naples, Francesco Di Lorenzo. Camorra boss Pasquale Puca, already in jail for mafia crimes, also got another house-arrest warrant. The one-year ban was served on another three Carabinieri: Vincenzo Di Marino, under investigation for revealing official secrets and omission; Captain Daniele Perrotta, charged with omission in official documents; and Carmine Dovere, probed for abuse of office. The aggravating factor of mafia crimes was excluded in all 10 cases.

