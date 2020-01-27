Letter of St Paul to the Jews ripped up

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT
Lecco
27 Gennaio 2020
Lecco, January 27 - A copy of St Paul's Letter to the Jews was ripped up and scattered on the ground at a convent near Lecco on Sunday, the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day. The person who did do is believed to have wanted to insult the victims of the Shoah, local sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su