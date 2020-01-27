Chinese footballer, 14, insulted with virus threat

Milan, January 27 - A 14-year-old Chinese amateur footballer was insulted during a game near Milan Sunday by an opponent who said "I hope you get the virus", referring to the SARS-like coronavirus which has killed over 80 people and is slowly spreading from China. The boy left the field in tears. "In all the time I've bene playing with Idrostar I have never received racial insults", he said on social media. "We're in 2020 and there are still people who are insulting Chinese people, persons of colour..." He said the opposing player had told him "I hope you get the virus like the one that's in the markets in China". The boy apologised to his teammates for leaving the field.