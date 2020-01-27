Soccer: Inter cut Juve lead to 3

Rome, January 27 - Inter Milan cut Juventus's lead at the top of Serie A to three points with a home draw to Cagliari while the Bianconeri went down 2-1 at Napoli. Roma and Lazio drew the Roman derby 1-1 so Lazio are still two behind Inter with a game in hand, against Verona. After 21 games Juve have 51 points, Inter 48 and Lazio 46. Roma are in fourth place, on 39 points, one ahead of Atalanta who won 7-0 at Torino. Inter saw an early strike by Lautaro Martinez cancelled out by a late 'gol dell'ex' from Radja Nainngolan, which went in off the post and via a deflection. They were unlucky to draw despite not being very inspired, and disappointed to see Martinze get a red card for dissent at the death. Napoli went two up on Juve thanks to Polan midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who tapped in a save from Lorenzo Insigne, and then late on with an overhead kick by man-of-the-match Insigne himself. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a very late consolation goal for the Turin giants. Most neutrals thought Roma were unlucky not to win the derby against an out-of-sorts Lazio, whose 11-game winning streak in Serie A came to an end with a tired display. Napoli dispelled a crisis after five losses with an impressive performance against the league leaders which recalled how they won four points out of six against Liverpool in the Champions League group stage last year. The San Paolo was ecstatic at the win over their traditional foes.