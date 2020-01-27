Woman murdered near Brescia

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini
Brescia
27 Gennaio 2020
Brescia, January 27 - A 39-year-old Italian woman was found dead in a park near Brescia on Monday and police said she was probably murdered. "We can speak about murder, but we can't say anything else at the moment," said prosecutor Marzia Aliatis on the killing of Francesca Fantoni. Fantoni's body was found in the public park at Bedizzole. She had been missing from home since Saturday.
