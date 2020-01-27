Woman cleared of stabbing partner to death

Turin, January 27 - A 49-year-old Italian woman was acquitted of charges of stabbing her partner to death after a court ruled she had been defending herself. Silvia Rossetto met the victim, Giuseppe Marcon, in a rehab centre for people with mental problems. She told police she had been the victim of continual domestic abuse after they got together. Rossetto killed Marcon, 48, with a single knife thrust on September 2, 2018 at Nichelino near Turin. Prosecutors has requested a jail term of nine years and four months for her.