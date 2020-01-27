Don't become indifferent says pope on Shoah day (5)

Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism
Vatican City
27 Gennaio 2020
Vatican City, January 27 - Pope Francis warned on Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday against becoming indifferent to the Shoah. "If we lose the memory, we annihilate the future," he said. "May the anniversary of the Holocaust, the unspeakable cruelty that humanity discovered 75 years ago, be a call to stop, to be silent and remember. "We need this, so as not to become indifferent".
