Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 12:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

 
Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

 
Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

 
Vatican City
Don't become indifferent says pope on Shoah day (5)

Don't become indifferent says pope on Shoah day (5)

 
Rome
Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

 
Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

 
Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

 
Bologna
China virus: Suspected case in Parma, returned from Wuhan

China virus: Suspected case in Parma, returned from Wuhan

 
Milan
Soccer: Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter a done deal

Soccer: Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter a done deal

 
Alessandria
Woman, 41, found dead with head wounds in home

Woman, 41, found dead with head wounds in home

 
Rome
Thanks for your leadership Pence tells Mattarella

Thanks for your leadership Pence tells Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

Perrotta salva il Bari al Granillo: 1-1 in casa della Reggina. La diretta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

 
BariLa visita
Bari, delegata Onu dell'agricoltura ospite del Comune per diritti legati al cibo

Bari, delegata Onu dell'agricoltura ospite del Comune per diritti legati al cibo

 
PhotoNewsL'incontro
Mafia, procuratore De Raho a Foggia: «4 Comuni sciolti mostrano legame tra clan»

Mafia, procuratore De Raho a Foggia: «4 Comuni sciolti mostrano legame tra clan»

 
PotenzaPost elezioni
Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

 
LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

 
TarantoLa perquisizione dei cc
Cellulari e dosi di droga nel carcere di Taranto: 17 indagati

Cellulari e dosi di droga nel carcere di Taranto: 17 indagati

 
BrindisiShoah
Giorno della Memoria, il messaggio di Liliana Segre a studenti di Fasano: «Siate vigili»

Giorno della Memoria, il messaggio di Liliana Segre a studenti di Fasano: «Siate vigili»

 
BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

 

i più letti

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 25 mezzi azienda raccolta

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Rome

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Centre right takes Calabria, M5S caretaker says won't give up

PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Rome, January 27 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) held Emilia-Romagna in regional elections Sunday dealing an upset to rightwing strongman Matteo Salvini and providing some relief for the PD-Five Star (M5S) government in Rome. Salvini's whose nationalist league party had become the top party in the leftwing fief in last year's European elections, had vowed to "evict" Premier Giuseppe Conte's government in the event of a win in Emilia-Romagna. In the event, the PD's incumbent Governor Stefano Bonaccini got 51.6% of the vote to the 43.7% of his League challenger Lucia Borgonzoni. The M5S candidate, Simone Benini, saw his vote collapse to 3.5% compared to the 33% score for the anti-establishment group in national elections two years ago. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti hailed the result after the PD became top party again, saying Italy was returning to a "bipolar" left-right system after years of tripolar politics with the M5S somewhere along the spectrum. "Salvini has lost and the government is stronger," he said. "This stronger government should now relaunch its action," he said, referring to an upcoming state of government 'verification' aimed at drawing up a new agenda. Salvini was not too crestfallen despite a failure after months of massive campaigning in the central-northern region. "For the first time in 70 years there was a game," he said. The vote compounded the travails of the M5S, whose leader, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, resigned amid defections, backstabbing and a string of poor results last well leaving caretaker Vito Crimi in his stead. Commentators said the PD, so far the junior partner in the alliance, was mow likely to put its foot down on policies that have split the alliance, such as a reform of the statute of limitations. Crimi tried to show optimism. "We won't give in, we are united," he said. "Let the government go ahead, we'll work flat out". Observers said much of the credit for the PD victory should go the new grassroots leftwing 'Sardines' movement, which sprang and packed squares in Emilia-Romagna in November in opposition to Salvini's nationalist populist policies, and challenged him directly in the regional elections. Meanwhile in Sunday's other regional elections, the centre-right's Jole Santelli triumphed by 51% to 31% over the PD's Filippo Calippo. Here, too, the M5S vote collapsed and its candidate, Francesco Aiello, got just 7.2%. After the threat to the national government eased, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a sign of market confidence in Italy, dropped to below 140 points from 156 last Friday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati