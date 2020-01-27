Lunedì 27 Gennaio 2020 | 12:42

Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Vatican City
Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism

Vatican City
Don't become indifferent says pope on Shoah day (5)

Rome
Italy mourns 'adopted son' Kobe Bryant

Naples
Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Rome
PD holds Emilia-Romagna in setback for Salvini

Bologna
China virus: Suspected case in Parma, returned from Wuhan

Milan
Soccer: Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter a done deal

Alessandria
Woman, 41, found dead with head wounds in home

Rome
Thanks for your leadership Pence tells Mattarella

23ma Giornata serie C
Bari in casa Reggina per riaprire la corsa al primato

MateraIl caso
Matera, hanno tentato di truffare una nonnina: in due agli arresti domiciliari

BariLa visita
Bari, delegata Onu dell'agricoltura ospite del Comune per diritti legati al cibo

PhotoNewsL'incontro
Mafia, procuratore De Raho a Foggia: «4 Comuni sciolti mostrano legame tra clan»

PotenzaPost elezioni
Regionali in Calabria, governatore lucano Bardi: «Al Sud FI è la casa dei moderati»

LecceNel centro storico
Lecce, Ztl: parte la rivolta dei commercianti

TarantoLa perquisizione dei cc
Cellulari e dosi di droga nel carcere di Taranto: 17 indagati

BrindisiShoah
Giorno della Memoria, il messaggio di Liliana Segre a studenti di Fasano: «Siate vigili»

BatCultura
Andria, Castel del Monte nella top 30 dei monumenti più visitati d'Italia

Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione»

San Cataldo, sulla spiaggia di Frigole ecco che spunta una foca monaca

San Severo, il racket dei rifiuti: incendio distrugge 23 mezzi azienda raccolta.

L'amore di Liliana Segre per un marito conservatore: parla il figlio Alberto

Ostuni, botte e parolacce alla nonnina 90enne sul girello: in cella badante

Naples

Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Other three suspended for one year

Naples, January 27 - Five Carabinieri police officers were placed under house arrest Monday and three others were suspended for one year on charges of corruption, omission in official documents and revealing secrets. The investigation, coordinated by the DDA anti-mafia unit, were carried out by Carabinieri from Castello di Cisterna near Naples. Officials said further details would be given at a press conference last Monday.

