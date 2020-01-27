Five cops arrested in Naples for corruption

Segre, on Holocaust Day, very concerned about populism
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Tifosi investiti in Basilicata, in centinaia al funerale di Tucciarello «Che sia un momento di riflessione» FT
Naples
27 Gennaio 2020
Naples, January 27 - Five Carabinieri police officers were placed under house arrest Monday and three others were suspended for one year on charges of corruption, omission in official documents and revealing secrets. The investigation, coordinated by the DDA anti-mafia unit, were carried out by Carabinieri from Castello di Cisterna near Naples. Officials said further details would be given at a press conference last Monday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su