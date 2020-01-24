China virus: Suspected case in Parma, returned from Wuhan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bologna
24 Gennaio 2020
Bologna, January 24 - A woman in Parma who returned from Wuhan, China, is being treated in the infectious diseases unit of Maggiore Hospital for a suspected case of the SARS-like coronavirus that broke out in the Chinese city, the Parma health department said on Friday. She is currently in good health and has light symptoms of a respiratory infection. The new virus has killed at least 26 people
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su