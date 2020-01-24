Venerdì 24 Gennaio 2020 | 18:53

Milan

Soccer: Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter a done deal

Expected to be announced on Monday

Soccer: Eriksen move from Spurs to Inter a done deal

Milan, January 24 - A deal to bring Tottenham Hotspurs' Denmark attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan has been "substantially clinched" and he is expected to be announced as a Nerazzurri player after a medical on Monday, sources said Friday. Spurs was said to want 20 million euros for the 27-year-old, but Inter were unwilling to go over 15 million. However, an agreement has now been reached for a contract taking Eriksen to the San Siro until 2024, the sources said. Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013. He played 225 times for the London club, and scored 51 goals for them. Eriksen has 95 Denmark caps, and 31 goals for his country. He was a Denmark star at the last World Cup.

