Woman, 41, found dead with head wounds in home

Alessandria
24 Gennaio 2020
Alessandria, January 24 - A 41-year-old woman was found dead by her husband in their home at Valenza near Alessandria Friday with head wounds consistent with homicide, police said. Her husband found her body when he got back from work, police said. He called the police and emergency services who could do nothing but certify her death.
