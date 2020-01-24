Soccer: Eriksen deal with Inter 'close'

Milan, January 24 - A deal to bring Tottenham Hotspurs' Denmark attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan is "close", sources said after crunch talks Thursday night. Spurs want 20 million euros for the 27-year-old, they said. But Inter are unwilling to go over 15 million. However, they may be able to meet somewhere in the middle, the sources said. "It's a question of days", the sources said. Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013. He has played 225 times for the London club, and scored 51 goals for them. Eriksen has 95 Denmark caps, and 31 goals for his country.