Rome
Delivery riders entitled to safeguards - top court

Lodi
Restaurateur acquitted in burglar slaying

Assisi
Conte says Salvini tax-wedge quip 'facile'

Milan
Soccer: Eriksen deal with Inter 'close'

Naples
Decomposed body found near Naples

Turin
Farmer killed by combine harvester

Rome
Ferrante's The Story of a New Name on TV

Cuneo
'Jews here' graffiti on home of Holocaust survivor's son

Alessandria
Teachers 'abuse autistic boy'

Rome
Environmental protection shd be in Constitution -Conte

Rome
Barrier to be put around Trevi Fountain

serie c
Bari, metamorfosi Simeri: ora segna e fa segnare

il BiancorossoVia ai lavori
Bari, nuovi seggiolini in arrivo nello stadio San Nicola

LecceGiornata della Memoria
Shoah, l'accoglienza di Nardò: in dono al Comune le foto dei rifugiati ebrei

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Sos influenza, parte domani da Brindisi il «Vitamina Day»

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, prendevano reddito di cittadinanza ma lavoravano in nero in centri scommesse

Materale dichiarazioni
Criminalità, sindaco Pisticci: «Una sezione della Dia nel Metapontino può servire»

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal, sindacati: «Spogliatoi fatiscenti e senza acqua calda»

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Tifosi investiti, l'autista di Melfi resta in carcere: indagato per omicidio

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

Virus Cina, caso sospetto a Bari: cantante rientrava da Wuhan

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

«Tu di qui non esci vivo»: minacce a imprenditore a Bitonto, affiliato clan Cipriano in carcere

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Falso vino Doc in Oltrepo' Pavese, 5 arresti

Naples

Decomposed body found near Naples

May have been homeless man say police

Naples, January 24 - A body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found near Naples on Friday. The body was found at Torre del Greco. It was found by a water company worker. The body appears to belong to a 50-year-old man, police said. It was found on the premises of the water company, just outside the main building. The man is believed to have died in early January, police said. No missing persons have been reported in the area, they said. They think it may have bene a homeless person who sought refuge from the cold in the lee of the building.

