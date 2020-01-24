Farmer killed by combine harvester

Delivery riders entitled to safeguards - top court
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Shoah, l'accoglienza di Nardò: in dono al Comune le foto dei rifugiati ebrei
i più letti
Sospetto virus cinese a Bari: paziente sta meglio, forse dimessa in 48 ore. Regione Puglia: ok a protocollo
Turin
24 Gennaio 2020
Turin, January 24 - A 51-year-old Italian farmer was killed by a combine harvester near Turin on Friday. The man was servicing the machine when he fell inside it, local sources said. They said they could not explain how he ended up inside it. The farmer was alone when the accident happened, police said. It is the sixth workplace death in Piedmont since the start of the year. Three have come in the last week alone.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su