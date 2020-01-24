Teachers 'abuse autistic boy'

Delivery riders entitled to safeguards - top court
Alessandria
24 Gennaio 2020
Alessandria, January 24 - Two teachers at an elementary school in Alessandria allegedly abused an eight-year-old autistic boy there last year, sources said Friday. The pair have been accused of mistreatment and "abuse of means of correction", police said. The pair were a teacher employed there fulltime, and a special needs teacher. The fulltime teacher has been sacked. The boy's mother complained to police, the local supplement of La Stampa daily reported. The boy has since been moved to a different school.
