Venerdì 24 Gennaio 2020 | 16:46

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Delivery riders entitled to safeguards - top court

Lodi
Restaurateur acquitted in burglar slaying

Assisi
Conte says Salvini tax-wedge quip 'facile'

Milan
Soccer: Eriksen deal with Inter 'close'

Naples
Decomposed body found near Naples

Turin
Farmer killed by combine harvester

Rome
Ferrante's The Story of a New Name on TV

Cuneo
'Jews here' graffiti on home of Holocaust survivor's son

Alessandria
Teachers 'abuse autistic boy'

Rome
Environmental protection shd be in Constitution -Conte

Rome
Barrier to be put around Trevi Fountain

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari, metamorfosi Simeri: ora segna e fa segnare

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

il BiancorossoVia ai lavori
Bari, nuovi seggiolini in arrivo nello stadio San Nicola

LecceGiornata della Memoria
Shoah, l'accoglienza di Nardò: in dono al Comune le foto dei rifugiati ebrei

BrindisiL'iniziativa
Sos influenza, parte domani da Brindisi il «Vitamina Day»

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, prendevano reddito di cittadinanza ma lavoravano in nero in centri scommesse

Materale dichiarazioni
Criminalità, sindaco Pisticci: «Una sezione della Dia nel Metapontino può servire»

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal, sindacati: «Spogliatoi fatiscenti e senza acqua calda»

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Tifosi investiti, l'autista di Melfi resta in carcere: indagato per omicidio

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

i più letti

Virus Cina, caso sospetto a Bari: cantante rientrava da Wuhan

Sospetto virus cinese a Bari: paziente sta meglio, forse dimessa in 48 ore. Regione Puglia: ok a protocollo

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

«Tu di qui non esci vivo»: minacce a imprenditore a Bitonto, affiliato clan Cipriano in carcere

Bitonto, «Tu di qui non esci vivo»: minacce a imprenditore, in carcere affiliato clan Cipriano VD

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonara a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Falso vino Doc in Oltrepo' Pavese, 5 arresti

Falso vino Doc in Oltrepo' Pavese, 5 arresti

Alessandria

Teachers 'abuse autistic boy'

Teachers 'abuse autistic boy'

Alessandria, January 24 - Two teachers at an elementary school in Alessandria allegedly abused an eight-year-old autistic boy there last year, sources said Friday. The pair have been accused of mistreatment and "abuse of means of correction", police said. The pair were a teacher employed there fulltime, and a special needs teacher. The fulltime teacher has been sacked. The boy's mother complained to police, the local supplement of La Stampa daily reported. The boy has since been moved to a different school.

LE RUBRICHE

