Environmental protection shd be in Constitution -Conte

Rome, January 24 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that environmental protection should be enshrined in the Italian Constitution. "A radical cultural paradigm change is needed," Conte said at an event at the Carabinieri police's officers' school. "That is why we want to insert protection of the environment and biodiversity and sustainable development into the Italian Constitution". The premier returned to the issue of the environment later on Friday during a visit to Assisi for the presentation of the 'Assisi Manifesto' to combat the climate crisis. "When no one knew about the existence of (the World Economic Forum in) Davos, here the environment was protected," he said. Conte ducked Davos this year to deal with political problems in Rome.