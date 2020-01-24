'PFASs alter blood coagulation' - new Italian study says

Rome, January 24 - A new Italian study has found a connection between PFASs, chemical substances that can be found in a variety of products including medication, disinfectants and paints, and cardiovascular diseases, researchers said Friday. The research, which was published by the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, discovered that these pollutants can activate platelets, making them more susceptible to coagulation and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. The study was carried out by a team of researchers led by endocrinology professor Carlo Foresta, with Luca De Toni and Andrea Di Nisio.