Court suspends macaque-monkey experiment

Rome, January 24 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday suspend an experiment on six macaque monkeys that is being done as part of research project by the universities of Turin and Parma on human vision deficits. The suspension is provisional pending a ruling by the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR). The Council of State said the onus was now on the health ministry to show that there is no alternative to the "invasive experimentation" on the animals.