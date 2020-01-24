Court suspends macaque-monkey experiment

Environmental protection shd be in Constitution -Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
24 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 24 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday suspend an experiment on six macaque monkeys that is being done as part of research project by the universities of Turin and Parma on human vision deficits. The suspension is provisional pending a ruling by the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR). The Council of State said the onus was now on the health ministry to show that there is no alternative to the "invasive experimentation" on the animals.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su