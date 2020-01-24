Fincantieri reaches agreement to manage Qatar fleet

Rome, January 24 - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said Friday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening its strategic partnership with Ministry of Defence of Qatar. "The programs indicated in the MOU include, among others, the design, construction and management of the naval base, whole warship fleet management, the application of new technologies such as digital radar and cybersecurity, as well as the supply of cutting-edge naval vessels and submarines," Fincantieri said in a statement. The MOU comes after the company signed an contract worth close to four billion euros with the Qatari Ministry of Defence in June 2016 for the construction of seven surface vessels currently being built in the Group's Italian shipyards. The contract included the construction of four corvettes of over 100 meters in length, one amphibious vessel and two patrol vessels, as well as support services in Qatar for an additional 10 years after delivery.