Rome
Environmental protection shd be in Constitution -Conte

Rome
Barrier to be put around Trevi Fountain

Vatican New
Pope blasts fake news and 'hateful messages'

Trieste
Patuanelli rules himself out of M5S leadership contest

Rome
Court suspends macaque-monkey experiment

Rome
'PFASs alter blood coagulation' - new Italian study says

Rome
Antitrust files noncompliance procedure against Facebook

Rome
Fincantieri reaches agreement to manage Qatar fleet

Bologna
No presumption of innocence on drugs - Salvini

Rome
US Vice President Mike Pence is in Rome

Rome
Growth in non-EU exports doubled in 2019 - ISTAT

serie c
Bari, metamorfosi Simeri: ora segna e fa segnare

Brindisinel brindisino
Ceglie Messapica, in casa pistole, gioielli, quadri e 5mila euro: arrestato

Baril'indagine
Famiglia barese truffava automobilisti con false cartelle esattoriali: individuata da GdF

Foggianel foggiano
Camion ed escavatore rubati a Milano e trovati a Cerignola: un arresto e una denuncia

Materale dichiarazioni
Criminalità, sindaco Pisticci: «Una sezione della Dia nel Metapontino può servire»

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal, sindacati: «Spogliatoi fatiscenti e senza acqua calda»

Leccel'indagine
Si fingeva grande chef e molestava studentesse: 23enne salentino arrestato a Roma

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Tifosi investiti, l'autista di Melfi resta in carcere: indagato per omicidio

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

Virus Cina, caso sospetto a Bari: cantante rientrava da Wuhan

Sospetto virus cinese a Bari: paziente sta meglio, forse dimessa in 48 ore

Gallipoli, polpo intrappola gabbiano: ma alla fine vince il pescatore

«Tu di qui non esci vivo»: minacce a imprenditore a Bitonto, affiliato clan Cipriano in carcere

Bari, sorpresi sulla Modugno-Carbonata a scaricare rifiuti: denunciati

Falso vino Doc in Oltrepo' Pavese, 5 arresti

Rome

Fincantieri reaches agreement to manage Qatar fleet

Italy group to supply naval vessels and submarines

Rome, January 24 - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said Friday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening its strategic partnership with Ministry of Defence of Qatar. "The programs indicated in the MOU include, among others, the design, construction and management of the naval base, whole warship fleet management, the application of new technologies such as digital radar and cybersecurity, as well as the supply of cutting-edge naval vessels and submarines," Fincantieri said in a statement. The MOU comes after the company signed an contract worth close to four billion euros with the Qatari Ministry of Defence in June 2016 for the construction of seven surface vessels currently being built in the Group's Italian shipyards. The contract included the construction of four corvettes of over 100 meters in length, one amphibious vessel and two patrol vessels, as well as support services in Qatar for an additional 10 years after delivery.

