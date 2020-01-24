Antitrust files noncompliance procedure against Facebook

Rome, January 24 - Italy's antitrust authority on Friday started a procedure against Facebook for failing to comply with recommendations filed by the authority on November 29, 2018 over deceptive information on data use. The watchdog said in a statement that it established that Facebook failed to give adequate information about the collection and commercial use of data when users registered on the social network. The authority said the lack of information persists and Facebook has not published a statement to rectify the situation. The antitrust's procedure against Facebook could lead to a fine of up to five million euros.