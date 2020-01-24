Venerdì 24 Gennaio 2020 | 12:04

Rome
Antitrust files noncompliance procedure against Facebook

Rome
Fincantieri reaches agreement to manage Qatar fleet

Bologna
No presumption of innocence on drugs - Salvini

Rome
US Vice President Mike Pence is in Rome

Rome
Growth in non-EU exports doubled in 2019 - ISTAT

Rome
Two nursery teachers arrested for violence on kids

Rome
Tax-wedge cut to benefit 16 million - Zingaretti

Brussels
EC trusts Italy probe into migrant death

Rome
No attack on Di Battista says Di Maio

Venice
Venice St Mark's visits to be booked online

Rome
2.5 mn workers to get up to 80 euros w/ tax wedge cut

serie c
Bari, metamorfosi Simeri: ora segna e fa segnare

Materale dichiarazioni
Criminalità, sindaco Pisticci: «Una sezione della Dia nel Metapontino può servire»

Foggiaa foggia
«Ha ucciso i miei animali», contadino spara e ammazza cane di un altro agricoltore: denunciato

Barinel barese
Corato, 12enne rincorre scippatore minorenne e restituisce borsa ad anziana

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal, sindacati: «Spogliatoi fatiscenti e senza acqua calda»

Leccel'indagine
Si fingeva grande chef e molestava studentesse: 23enne salentino arrestato a Roma

PotenzaDopo la tragedia
Tifosi investiti, l'autista di Melfi resta in carcere: indagato per omicidio

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, sorpresi mentre cannibalizzano un Suv rubato poco prima: arrestati in 2

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, Pd moroso: udienza di sfratto per sede del Pd

Bologna

Bologna, January 24 - Nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday said he was not someone who upholds the presumption of innocence when it comes to drug-related crimes, following his heavily publicized anti-drugs stunt in the Emilian capital Bologna. Speaking to Rai3's Agorà program, the anti-migrant former interior minister said: "I am not a guarantist against drugs, it is death". Salvini rang the doorbell of a Tunisian family in Bologna in front of journalists and camera crews earlier this week, asking if a drug pusher was there. "If this young man will not be deemed a drug pusher he will have my apologies", said Salvini who was led to the flat by a local mother of a dead addict who told him a pusher allegedly lived there. "Drugs are sold in that building - full stop". "I don't go arrest people. "But I am happy that Italy knows there is drug trafficking there". Tunisia's ambassador to Italy on Wednesday said Salvini was guilty of "deplorable provocation". Ambassador Moez Sinaoui told ANSA he had written to Senate Speaker Maria Elisebetta Casellati to complain about Senator Salvini's "regrettable" behavior, which he said had shown "a lack of respect for the private abode of a Tunisian family" and had been "divulged in an ostentatious way to public opinion". Salvini has been campaigning heavily in Emilia-Romagna, the region around Bologna which elects a new government and governor on Sunday. Currently in Emilia-Romagna opinion polls, the Democratic Party's incumbent governor Stefano Bonaccini is slightly ahead of the center-right candidate, League party member Lucia Borgonzoni.

