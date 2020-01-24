Growth in non-EU exports doubled in 2019 - ISTAT

Rome, January 24 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's exports to non-EU countries increased by 3.8% in 2019, more than twice the growth of 1.7% registered in 2018. The national statistics agency said that imports from non-EU countries, on the other hand, decreased by 1.8% compared with 2018. "In 2019 the trade balance registered a surplus of 37,613 million euro compared to the surplus of 26,918 million euro in 2018," ISTAT said.